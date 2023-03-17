49°
Southeastern women's basketball loses in NCAA Tournament 95-43 to Iowa

IOWA CITY - The Southeastern women's basketball team was bounced out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The Iowa Hawkeyes dominated the Lady Lions 95-43. 

Iowa guard Catlin Clark had another big game with 26 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds. The Lady Lions were outscored 41 to 11 in the second half. On the other side of the floor it was a rough game for Southeastern's best player Hailey Giaratano who went 1 for 11 from the field and only had 4 points.

This was Southeastern's first ever NCAA women's basketball tournament game. They end the season as Southland Conference Champs, and with a record of 21-10. 

