Southeastern tops Nicholls in River Bell Classic, keeps postseason hopes alive

THIBODAUX - The Southeastern Louisiana football team kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to beat Nicholls 19-16 in the River Bell Classic Thursday night.

Riley Callaghan made four field goals for the Lions Thursday night, with the last giving Southeastern its seventh win of the season.

The Lions finish the regular season at 7-5 overall and 6-1 in the Southland Conference. Southeastern is still alive for an at-large berth to the FCS Playoffs.

The FCS Playoff Selection Show is Sunday at 11:30 AM on ESPNU.

Nicholls finishes the season 4-8 overall and 2-5 in Southland Conference. The Colonels dropped the last four games of the season.