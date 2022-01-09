72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern takes home Southland Tipoff Tournament title with 77-72 win over Nicholls

11 hours 26 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, January 08 2022 Jan 8, 2022 January 08, 2022 11:10 PM January 08, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

No better feeling than to continue a winning streak and get a trophy while doing it. Southeastern accomplished that feat in the 77-72 win over Nicholls Saturday night, giving them the Southland Tipoff Tournament title and their third straight victory. It was also their 6th win in their last 7 games.

Trending News

Four players scored in double figures for the Lions, led by Ryan Burkhardt's team high 20 points on 6 of 8 shooting from three. Gus Okafor also chipped in with a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days