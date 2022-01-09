72°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern takes home Southland Tipoff Tournament title with 77-72 win over Nicholls
No better feeling than to continue a winning streak and get a trophy while doing it. Southeastern accomplished that feat in the 77-72 win over Nicholls Saturday night, giving them the Southland Tipoff Tournament title and their third straight victory. It was also their 6th win in their last 7 games.
Trending News
Four players scored in double figures for the Lions, led by Ryan Burkhardt's team high 20 points on 6 of 8 shooting from three. Gus Okafor also chipped in with a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rockin' the Bayou back with a bang
-
Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns
-
Rockin' the Bayou returns to Gonzales after years-long hiatus
-
Annual New Orleans concert moves to Baton Rouge due to lighter COVID...
-
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule