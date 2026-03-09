79°
Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern Police looking for woman who stole purse, pocketbook, multiple credit cards
HAMMOND - Police are looking for a woman who stole a purse and pocketbook with multiple credit and debit cards.
The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department says the theft happened March 3 on campus.
Officers shared photos of the suspect, who was driving a 2011-2013 White Kia Sorento with a New Jersey temporary plate (V204869).
Trending News
Anyone with information about the thefts can call (985) 549-2222.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Additional 4.0+ magnitude earthquakes strike Louisiana
-
Deputies arrest four in fatal shooting of 8-year-old along San Juan Drive
-
Section of Bluff Road closes until May between La. 74 and Perkins...
-
RV fire reported on I-12 eastbound; all lanes blocked near I-55
-
Ascension Parish lifts burn ban following heavy rainfall over the weekend
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...