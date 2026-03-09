79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern Police looking for woman who stole purse, pocketbook, multiple credit cards

2 hours 55 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 3:49 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Police are looking for a woman who stole a purse and pocketbook with multiple credit and debit cards.

The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department says the theft happened March 3 on campus. 

Officers shared photos of the suspect, who was driving a 2011-2013 White Kia Sorento with a New Jersey temporary plate (V204869).

Trending News

Anyone with information about the thefts can call (985) 549-2222. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days