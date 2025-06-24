Latest Weather Blog
Southeastern graduate student wins Emmy for animation work
HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University graduate student won an Emmy for animation.
Thomas Nealsson won the Student Emmy Production Award for Animation, Graphics and Special Effects from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Suncoast Chapter for the trailer to his animated series “Legends From Another Earth.”
Nealsson’s award was announced at the Suncoast Chapter Student Production Awards held at the University of Miami on April 26. He was the sole winner selected within his category, the school said.
His animated short film is part of a larger project that began as an undergraduate assignment.
“I recently returned to the project in the form of an animated trailer,” Nealsson said. “The film serves as both a proof of concept and a personal challenge to continue drawing, writing, and daydreaming about these quirky characters.”
Nealsson’s honor marks the fifth consecutive Student Production Award given to Southeastern students. Since 2005, the school's students were awarded more than 12 Emmy awards.
“Legends From Another Earth" also won a prize at Southeastern’s inaugural 2024 “Take Your Shot” Film Festival.
Another group of Louisiana students from Southern University also won an Emmy in May for a documentary about the school's Human Jukebox Marching Band.
