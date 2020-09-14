South Dakota attorney general reported hitting a deer, man's body found the next day

Jason Ravnsborg

HIGHMORE, SD - A body was discovered along a roadway in South Dakota after the state's attorney general reported hitting a deer over the weekend.

The Rapid City Journal reports the crash happened near the city of Highmore Saturday night.

According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported to authorities that he hit a deer around 10:30 that night. Ravnsborg told authorities he stopped to inspect his vehicle for damage, but it's unclear whether he contacted 911 after the crash.

The Journal reports Joe Boever, 55, was found dead in the area the next day. It wasn't immediately disclosed who discovered his body.

The attorney general had reportedly been driving home after attending an event at a bar and grill earlier in the evening.

The crash remains under investigation.