Body of missing Georgia man found in Baton Rouge Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities found the body of missing man Nathan Millard wrapped in plastic near a highway sometime Monday morning, sources told WBRZ.
The Baton Rouge Police Department later confirmed that Millard, 42, was found dead around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Chippewa Street. His cause of death was still unknown pending an autopsy.
The body was also said to be rolled up in a rug.
Millard, who is from Georgia, has been missing for over a week after he disappeared during a business trip. The search for Millard has escalated in recent days, with multiple volunteer search groups joining efforts to find him.
This is a developing story.
