Sony reveals first look at the new PS5 controller

Image: CNN News

NEW YORK - Sony has revealed the first look at the new controller for the next generation of Playstation, the PS5.

On Tuesday, the company announced it has sent the controller to gaming developers so they can begin to think of ways to use the new controller.

The new DuelSense wireless controller features a more immersive 3D audio, improved tactile sensations via haptic-feedback. This allows users to get a better feel of what's going on within a game. The controller also has a built-in microphone for quick chats with friends, although Sony recommends using a headset for longer conversations.

The "share" button on the PS4 controller has been replaced with a new "create" button and will serve many of the same functions. Sony says more will be revealed later regarding the new button. The controller comes in both white and black designs.

It is redesigned to feel smaller than it looks, according to Sony. The company went on to say it went through "hundreds of mockups over the last few years before settling on this one."

The PS5 console is slated for release this holiday season.