Some wanted Florida suspect committed in 2016

1 year 4 months 1 week ago Sunday, March 18 2018 Mar 18, 2018 March 18, 2018 1:23 PM March 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MIAMI - Officials were so concerned about the mental stability of the student accused of last month's Florida school massacre that they decided to have him forcibly committed more than a year before the shootings.
  
But the recommendation was never acted upon.
  
Documents in the criminal case against Nikolas Cruz show the school officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a sheriff's deputy recommended in September 2016 that Cruz be involuntarily committed for mental evaluation under Florida's Baker Act for at least three days.
  
A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Cruz to obtain a gun legally.
