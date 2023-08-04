95°
Some Denham Springs residents under boil water advisory
DENHAM SPRINGS - A portion of Livingston Parish was placed under a boil water advisory as crews make repairs to a broken water main.
Officials with the Ward Two Water District say the order affects customers along Wax Road off Juban Road, specifically from Loblolly Pines Lane to Juban Road, including Serene Road and Oakview Mobile Home Park.
Residents are also expected to see a drop in water pressure during this time.
