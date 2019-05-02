78°
Latest Weather Blog
Some CATS services canceled due to Saturday events
BATON ROUGE - Due to the Walk MS Baton Rouge and the Corked 5K events, some CATS services will be unavailable Saturday.
The following routes will have canceled stops/ route accommodations:
Routes
Route 47- Highland Road
Route 22- Winbourne Ave./ Cortana Mall
Stops
Canceled stops on Route 22 include St. Ferdinand at Louisiana and St. Ferdinand at Government
Route 47 will accommodate stops on Government Street at 12th, 13th, and 14th streets