78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some CATS services canceled due to Saturday events

2 hours 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 May 02, 2019 6:55 AM May 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Due to the Walk MS Baton Rouge and the Corked 5K events, some CATS services will be unavailable Saturday.

The following routes will have canceled stops/ route accommodations:

Routes

Route 47- Highland Road

Route 22- Winbourne Ave./ Cortana Mall

Stops

Canceled stops on Route 22 include St. Ferdinand at Louisiana and St. Ferdinand at Government

Route 47 will accommodate stops on Government Street at 12th, 13th, and 14th streets

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days