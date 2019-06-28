Latest Weather Blog
Some CATS services canceled due to 4th of July celebrations
BATON ROUGE- Due to holiday festivities, several CATS stops will be canceled along Route 47.
The stops will be canceled from noon until the end of the day.
Route 47 stops:
4th north of Florida S. 1137
Europe St. at St. Louis W. 2889
St. Ferdinand at Louisiana S. 1248
Lafayette at North Blvd. S 3002
Government at St. Charles N. 1249
Florida at Lafayette St. E. 3003
Government at St. Joseph E. 1250
Florida at 3rd St. E. 3004
Government at East Blvd. E. 1251
Government at East Blvd. W. 1360
Government at Napoleon W. 1361
3rd at Laurel N. 1424
3rd at South of Main N. 1425
3rd at State of Library N. 1426
4th at Laurel S. 1433
4th at State of Library S. 1794
Government St. at St. James W. 1796
3rd at Spanish Town N. 1799
3rd at State of Capitol Dr. N. 1800
Florida at 5th W. 2005
Florida at Post Office E. 2007
Florida at 9th E. 2008
Highland at Mayflower N. 2139
St. Ferdinand at Government S. 2141
St. Ferdinand at Government Law Office 2142
St. Ferdinand at South Blvd. S. 2143
Lafayette at Hotels Hilton & Indigo S. 2688
Florida Blvd. at 7th St. W. 2790
