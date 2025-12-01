55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall

2 hours 56 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 3:03 PM December 01, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

A recall has been issued for a bicycle helmet made for children, which was sold by Walmart.  
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets.  The fear is that the helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury.  No injuries have been reported.
More than 24,000 helmets were sold between June 2024 and February 2025.  Customers are asked to contact "Outdoor Master" for instructions on how to register for a full refund.  
This recall involves two models of Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth bicycle/multi-purpose helmets.
  • Helmet model OM-TD BIKE is blue with a dinosaur print, has black padding, black straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in children’s size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 48 to 52 cm (18.9 to 20.5 inches). “OM-TD BIKE” and “05/2024” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the back of the helmet.
  • Helmet model OM-KSKB is deep green with black padding, yellow straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in youth size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 46 to 52 cm (18.1 to 20.5 inches). “OM-KSKB” and “11/2022” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the front and back of the helmet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days