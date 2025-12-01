55°
Latest Weather Blog
Some bicycle helmets sold by Walmart under recall
Trending News
A recall has been issued for a bicycle helmet made for children, which was sold by Walmart.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the helmets violate the mandatory safety standard for bicycle helmets. The fear is that the helmets can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash, posing a risk of injury or death due to head injury. No injuries have been reported.
More than 24,000 helmets were sold between June 2024 and February 2025. Customers are asked to contact "Outdoor Master" for instructions on how to register for a full refund.
This recall involves two models of Outdoor Master-branded children’s and youth bicycle/multi-purpose helmets.
- Helmet model OM-TD BIKE is blue with a dinosaur print, has black padding, black straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in children’s size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 48 to 52 cm (18.9 to 20.5 inches). “OM-TD BIKE” and “05/2024” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the back of the helmet.
- Helmet model OM-KSKB is deep green with black padding, yellow straps, a black buckle and a black plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting; and was sold in youth size small (S), fitting a head circumference from 46 to 52 cm (18.1 to 20.5 inches). “OM-KSKB” and “11/2022” (the manufacture date) is printed on a label inside the helmet, and the brand is printed on the front and back of the helmet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ten recruits graduate from BRPD's Basic Training Academy in 94th ceremony
-
St. George Fire Department rescues dog from Thanksgiving night house fire
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs' Christmas in the Village
Sports Video
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday
-
REPORT: Florida hires Tulane's Jon Sumrall to be next Gator head coach