Some Baton Rouge schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns

BATON ROUGE - Some schools are moving classes to virtual learning as coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout the capital area.

At least two schools in the Baton Rouge area announced Wednesday they were going virtual due to positive cases among staff and students.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement saying Magnolia Woods would take its classes online from Jan. 6 until Jan. 11. School officials have scheduled a deep cleaning on campus during that time.

"This morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases at Magnolia Woods Elementary. The staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials, and staff and students who have come into close contact with the impacted individual(s) are being notified," the statement read.

Another school, Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School, announced it will transition to fully virtual instruction beginning Thursday and that students should not report to school Wednesday.

The school plans to keep classes virtual until Jan. 18.