Soldier from Baton Rouge drowns near Texas military base

FORT CAVAZOS, Tx. - A soldier from the Baton Rouge area died in a reported drowning in Texas over the weekend.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports that Pvt. Shad Edward Sheffie drowned Friday at Belton Lake, located near Fort Cavazos. Officials at the military installation released the following statement.

“The ‘First Team’ and ‘Brave Rifles’ Family are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Shad Edward Sheffie of 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division on August 4,” the news release stated. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We extend our heartfelt support and assistance to the Sheffie Family. PV2 Sheffie, originally from Baton Rouge, LA served as an 11B infantryman. He was 21 years old and served in the U.S. Army since 2021.”

Prior to joining the military, Sheffie was a two-time state champion in wrestling at St. Michael the Archangel High School, according to a 2021 social media post from the school.