SNAP offering replacement benefits for food lost during Barry

BATON ROUGE- For some food stamp recipients who lost food during Hurricane Barry, the state says they may be eligible to get them replaced.

The Department of Children and Family Services says food bought with SNAP that spoiled because of power outages of at least 24 hours can apply for replacement benefits.

The loss must be reported verbally or in writing within ten calendar days of the outage along with a signed SNAP 38 form.

To be eligible for the replacement, you must have received SNAP benefits in June 2019.