Snake slithers out of toilet, bites man on the arm

Photo: South Florida SunSentinel

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Authorities say a ball python came out of a toilet and bit a Florida man on the arm.

According to Coral Springs Police Department spokesman Chris Swinson, the man was treated at the scene Sunday after the 4-foot python bit him when he lifted the toilet seat. Authorities say the snake didn't belong to the victim. It's unclear how the animal got into the apartment.

Reports say the Coral Springs Humane Society took the snake to a veterinarian to be treated for a scale infection.