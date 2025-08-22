Smitty's Supply, scene of Friday explosions, had handful of previous OSHA violations

ROSELAND — Smitty's Supply, the scene of several explosions among its storage tanks Friday, was fined nearly $6,000 five years ago after a welder was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer driver.

Records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration say the 69-year-old worker was welding a dock plate when the truck driver backed into him on Aug. 28, 2020. The fine totaled $5,851, according to OSHA records.

In May 2021, a worker purging a production line was sprayed by hot grease and suffered second- and third-degree burns. She also suffered a dislocated shoulder when she fell to the floor, OSHA said. OSHA fined Smitty's $23,406.

No fine was imposed after OSHA discovered later in 2021 that no portable fire extinguishers were readily accessible. OSHA noted that the fire extinguisher was blocked by grease buckets, pallets and a pump.

Similarly, no fine was issued around the same time about a canister of degreaser being mislabeled.

In Friday's explosions, officials have said no one was injured.