72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell resident who gave police officer a ride to catch shoplifter to get Citizenship Award

1 hour 25 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, November 04 2025 Nov 4, 2025 November 04, 2025 11:42 AM November 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A Good Samaritan who gave a Slidell Police officer a ride while he was trying to catch up a shoplifter is getting the department's Citizenship Award on Tuesday. 

The police department shared the officer's bodycam footage on social and the video got national attention. 

Trending News

The woman will be honored at a celebration in Slidell at 3 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days