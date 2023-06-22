Slidell police looking for driver who caused officer to flip patrol car during chase

SLIDELL - The Slidell Police Department have identified a man suspected of leading officers on a chase that caused a police officer to flip his vehicle Wednesday.

Christopher Ducre, 29, is wanted for aggravated flight from an officer, vehicular negligent injuring, as well as various other traffic related charges. He was last seen driving an orange 2019 Dodge Charger.

The police said an officer attempted to stop the car near LA-11 and I-12. The driver refused to stop, and the chase ensued.

According to the department, a police officer pulled an "evasive maneuver" to avoid hitting an innocent driver during the pursuit. The patrol car flipped, went into a ditch and hit a culvert. The officer was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Slidell Police at 985-643-3131.