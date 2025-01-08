43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell mayor resigns from municipal seat to take position in Landry administration

2 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, January 08 2025 Jan 8, 2025 January 08, 2025 10:16 AM January 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - Mayor Greg Cromer announced his last day in office as leader of Slidell would be Jan. 20 as he accepts a position with the state Department of Transportation and Development under Governor Jeff Landry's administration. 

"“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am stepping down as your Mayor. It has truly been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” said Cromer. “Serving the citizens of Slidell has been the best and most rewarding job of my career."

Cromer was responsible for many infrastructure improvements around the city, especially recreational facilities he said improved residents' quality of life. 

Trending News

His new position will be as a Legislative Affairs Officer for DOTD. His last day as mayor will be Jan. 20. Slidell City Councilman-at-Large Bill Borchert will assume the role of interim mayor the following day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days