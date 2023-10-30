56°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell man killed in motorcycle wreck Sunday
SLIDELL - A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Sunday night when his bike went into the median and he was thrown off.
According to Louisiana State Police, 44-year-old James O'Donnell of Slidell was riding along I-59 around 9:30 p.m. when his motorcycle started veering left, into the median and O'Donnell was ejected.
Trending News
Troopers said although he was wearing his helmet, O'Donnell died at the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Walmart brings new look to 1,400 U.S. stores
-
Summer drought hurts Hammond pumpkin patch
-
Dry summer creates 'mosquito pandemic' in East Baton Rouge Parish
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening