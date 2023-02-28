83°
Slidell ice cream truck owner arrested for possession of meth; allegedly selling drugs out of truck

Tuesday, February 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - The owner of a Slidell-area ice cream truck was arrested Monday after deputies searched her truck and found meth. 

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers had received tips about 42-year-old Tamisha Morin selling meth out of her blue ice cream truck, "Tami's Ice Cream & Sweet Treats."

When officers searched the bus Monday, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two puppies. 

Morin was arrested for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant and multiple traffic violations. Her bus was impounded and the puppies were taken to Slidell Animal control. 

Officers said they believe no children have been exposed to meth as Morin's bus has been out of commission for several months. 

