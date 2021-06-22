Slidell casino proposal getting $250M expansion

Photo: New Orleans Advocate

SLIDELL - Officials will announce a multi-million dollar expansion Tuesday for a proposed entertaining and gaming resort in St. Tammany Parish.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and parish officials will detail the expanded proposal during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

An investment of more than $250 million by P2E will go into the development of an entertainment and gaming resort located just southeast of Slidell.

This resort will come as P2E's thirteenth "greenfield" development property over the past 25 years.

The property will include a premium hotel with a restaurant, a convention space, exterior lakeside upgrades, and more expansion options.

This development is economically on track with St. Tammany Corporation, a parish organization that helps facilitate economic development in the area.