74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sleepy Hollow Drive home uninhabitable after fire started in dryer that killed two cats

7 hours 11 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, February 04 2025 Feb 4, 2025 February 04, 2025 11:42 AM February 04, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A Sleepy Hollow Drive home is uninhabitable after a fire that started in a dryer consumed the house and killed two cats, St. George Fire said Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the Sleepy Hollow house fire near the intersection of George O'Neal Road on Friday around 7:49 p.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes. Fire investigators said the home went up in flames after the dryer caught fire, confirming what the homeowner told crews.

No one was hurt during the fire, but the two cats living in the home died in the blaze. One person was displaced and is being assisted by The Red Cross.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days