Six injured after shootout at Magazine Street bar; sources say former murder suspect was the target

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A normally peaceful New Orleans neighborhood was home to a chaotic shootout Friday night as rival groups opened fire on each other outside a bar on Magazine Street.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV six people were wounded during the shootout around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the Balcony Bar on Magazine Street. Stray bullets hit businesses and homes blocks away.

Police sources say this is just the latest in a months-long fight between a group of criminals involving a rival they've targeted before, according to WWL-TV.

Nairobi Davis, 23, is believed to have been the target of the shooting. Davis was arrested as a suspect in a double murder outside a church in Oct. 2021. The charges against him were eventually dropped, but while he was out on bail, another attempt was made on his life.

Sources say Davis was the target of a deadly shooting in Algiers on the day after Christmas. The shooter in that case missed their intended target, instead killing 7-year-old Dillan Burton as she sat in the back of her mother's car.

Flash forward to April 29, when Davis left Balcony Bar with a group of friends, a black car pulled up and the people inside opened fire, shooting him in the shoulder.

Police say Davis' group returned fire, and five more people were wounded in the shootout. All five sustained gunshot wounds to their lower body.

After the shooting, four of the victims were taken to a hospital by paramedics, and two arrived via personal vehicle.