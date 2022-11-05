Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off South Harrells Ferry Road Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A Friday night manhunt led to the arrests of six suspected armed robbers who detectives believe have been targeting Hispanic communities in the capital area for months.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were searching for six people, including four teens and two adults, following a number of similar armed robberies starting in July 2022.

Each robbery involved a group of men in masks robbing Hispanic victims at gunpoint outside their homes. The suspects would then enter the victim's home, robbing "any Hispanic victims located inside" at gunpoint before fleeing, according to sheriff's deputies.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, the suspects' car was tracked down and spotted at the Reserve at White Oak Apartment Complex on South Harrells Ferry Road, where several of these robberies took place. Deputies said passengers in the vehicle were wielding guns, seemingly about to commit another robbery.

Detectives attempted to stop the car, but the suspects sped off and drove into a nearby neighborhood. Once the vehicle stopped, the six individuals were seen running out of the vehicle armed with pistols and long rifles.

Authorities set up a large perimeter off South Harrells Ferry Road near Southeast Middle School while they looked for the suspects. Baton Rouge police were called in to help with the search, and a helicopter and several K-9 units were deployed.

The six suspects were located and taken into custody that night, with at least one of them being found in the nearby woods.

Saturday afternoon, officials identified the suspects as Devante Fisher, 30; Ashton Green, 22; and Jamorieon Mckeel, 18; as well as two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old. They each face several counts of armed robbery.

This is a developing story.