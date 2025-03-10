Sister of innocent bystander killed in shooting accepts degree on his behalf

BATON ROUGE - The sister of an innocent bystander killed in a shooting on Fairfields Avenue accepted a diploma on his behalf Friday.

Trevor Harrison, 27, was just a month away from receiving his associate's degree in drafting and design technology from ITI Technical College when he was shot and killed while sitting in his truck.

Harrison, who was a plumber at the time, was doing some work for a friend's father who had dementia. Family members told WBRZ that he had been given a high estimate on some work that needed to be done and Harrison knew he could do it for much less.

Family said that job was going to be his last before switching careers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.