Sinkhole forms in middle of road on LSU Avenue and Highland Road

2 hours 15 minutes 1 second ago Friday, April 05 2024 Apr 5, 2024 April 05, 2024 6:42 PM April 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A sinkhole formed in the road at LSU Avenue and Highland Road Friday evening.

Pictures show the sinkhole in the middle of the road blocked off by two traffic cones.

The cause of the sinkhole is currently unknown.

