Silver Alert issued for missing Geismar woman

GEISMAR - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Jane Burk Bergeron. She was last seen Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in the area of Millwood Avenue in Geismar.

Bergeron is a white female with gray hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Bergeron is believed to be driving a white 2015 Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate ZCR935. The license plate has a “Team Honda” border around it. Family members confirm that Bergeron suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about Bergeron's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-8300 Ext 1 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.





