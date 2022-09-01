Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman with dementia; vehicle last seen in Franklin Parish

Gloria B. Frazier and her vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Avalon with La. license plate MPU343

BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon.

State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.

Frazier is described as a black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to police.

Her vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Avalon with La. license plate MPU343, was last seen at 5:32 p.m. Thursday heading north on US Hwy 425 near Winnsboro in Franklin Parish — over 150 miles from her home.

Troopers said Frazier has dementia and does not own a cell phone. She reportedly has a family member in the Bastrop area of Texas, and she may be heading in that direction.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gloria B. Frazier should immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000.