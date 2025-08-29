Silver alert issued for 74-year-old Mississippi woman with medical condition

NATCHEZ — A silver alert was issued in Natchez, Mississippi, for a 74-year-old woman with a medical condition that could impair her judgment on Friday afternoon.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Juanita Hatton Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at around 9 a.m. on Concord Avenue in Adams County. She was last seen wearing a beige or light brown dress.

Robinson is believed to be driving a 2011 Silver Toyota Corolla with Mississippi tag ADD473 in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information should call the Natchez Police Department at 601-442-3930 or 911.