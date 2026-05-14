TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:50a: Accident in Prairieville on Airline Hwy at Perkins Road; CLEARED

5:15a: Disabled vehicle. Center lane blocked in Port Allen on I 10 WB at LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153, stop and go traffic back to LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A; CLEARED

5:45a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy SB at Jefferson Hwy; CLEARED