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Silver Alert cancelled after missing woman last seen in Monroe found

10 hours 32 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2026 May 14, 2026 May 14, 2026 5:46 AM May 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE — A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman was cancelled after she was found safe.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. that the woman, last seen in Monroe, was "located and is safe."

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