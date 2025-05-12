Siblings arrested after Hammond triple shooting leaves one person dead, toddler hospitalized

Photo (L to R): Janvourian Franklin and Demetriane Anderson

HAMMOND — Hammond Police arrested two people after an early Monday morning shooting left one dead and two others, including a toddler, hospitalized.

Janvourian Franklin, 23, is accused of shooting three people in the parking lot of The Soap Opera laundromat on North Morrison Boulevard.

When Hammond Police arrived around 2:48 a.m., they brought 23-year-old Bradley Blunt, 22-year-old Raleign Honor and a two-year-old to a nearby hospital. Blunt later succumbed to his injuries, while Honor and the toddler's injuries were non-life-threatening, police added.

Franklin was taken into custody after he went to North Oaks Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. After being discharged, he was booked on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Franklin's sister, 20-year-old Demetriane Anderson, was later arrested and charged with principal to first-degree murder and three counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.