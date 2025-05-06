76°
Shreveport man arrested after he allegedly 'viciously attacked' 86-year-old woman delivering food

2 hours 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 12:54 PM May 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

SHREVEPORT — A man accused of viciously attacking an 86-year-old woman was arrested in Shreveport over the weekend.

Joe White allegedly "viciously attacked" the woman while she was delivering food to a Camelback Drive home. Police arrived to find her with multiple broken bones and lacerations on Saturday.

White then barricaded himself inside the home and was quickly arrested and booked on second-degree battery charges, police added.

"Despite the brutality of the assault, she is expected to survive thanks to quick action by first responders and medical staff," Shreveport Police said.

