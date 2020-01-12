Showers return tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies tonight with light showers will push onshore through the evening, especially after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to near 53° with light winds initially out of the northwest before shifting during the early morning hours out of the east. Scattered showers through much of the day on Monday before 5 PM, with showers tapering off afterwards. This is due to a warm front crawls onshore and pushes north. Rain coverage and intensity should peak between noon and 5 PM, as rain chances drop slightly through the evening. High temperatures will reach near 70° with light winds out of the southeast.

Up Next: A wet and warm workweek ahead. Showers in the forecast through the week and into Saturday, with the next dry day likely Sunday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The shallow cold pool that briefly kept temperatures near average on Sunday will retreat north as the warm front presses into the Mississippi Delta. The proximity of warm and cold air will allow for dense fog to develop Monday morning, as sea fog will attempt to spread inland each night this week. This warm front will stall just to our north, but several impulses will follow its track over much of the week. This will keep dreary conditions and showers in the forecast, although showers should stay more spotty to isolated beginning Wednesday. This is when highs will break into the upper-70s, which will also stay until the weekend. This is a result of a cold front driving west to east across our area with more rain and storms on Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

