Showers Poised to Move in During Second Half

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty showers will increase in coverage and intensity after 9 PM, with more scattered rainfall poised to break through around 11 PM and extending through the early Sunday morning hours. The main concern will be gusty winds, as gusts could reach between 20 and 25 mph. High pressure will follow the cold front closely to provide sunny skies and drier conditions on Sunday. Highs will be only peaking near 66°, but lows will drop near 39° into Monday morning.

Up Next: Sunny skies stay the course Sunday and through most of the workweek, but lows will hover in the mid to upper 30s Sunday and Monday night. Temperatures do rebound later in the week, as Highs reach back into the 70s by Thursday.

The Bayou Classic will be played indoors, nixing out any weather concerns. On the other hand, ponchos may be necessary in Tiger Stadium. Current timing suggests a line of precipitation will press into the area around 10pm, toward the end of the game. Any small change in the speed of the front could result in significant changes to the game forecast. If the front is little faster, the game could be wet, if the front is a little slower, it could stay dry for the duration. Obviously, lightning or even severe weather could create a new set of problems for fans and those issues will be monitored as the game nears. Much cooler and clear weather will take hold Sunday and last through Tuesday.

The Tropics: Entering the final days of Hurricane Season 2019, all is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge will build over the Southeast U.S. on Friday and Saturday causing well above average temperatures. Timing the next frontal system will be critical to several outdoor events on Saturday. Onshore flow out ahead of this system will push warm and moist air back into the central Gulf Coast region through Saturday. As a storm system moves eastward across the Midwest, it will bring an associated cold front through the Baton Rouge area Saturday night into Sunday morning. A line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to develop along the front and move from northwest to southeast across the area late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday. Global and high resolution forecast models are in good agreement with the line arriving between 9pm Saturday and – 12am Sunday.

Due to a nighttime passage and loss of daytime heating, instability is expected to be low; however, ample wind shear should be available for the potential of a few strong thunderstorms. The greatest threat will be from Baton Rouge to areas north and west. The Storm Prediction Center has brushed those locations with a slight category, which is a 1 out of 5. The front will race through the area on Sunday morning with clear, cool and quiet weather from there. A strong surface high pressure system will settle overhead for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below average Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

--Josh

