Showers move in late tonight

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds continuing to increase through this evening, as showers move into the area from the west around midnight. These showers will linger overnight and into Monday. Cloud cover will keep temperatures mild, allowing for overnight lows to only drop near 63° with southeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph. Scattered showers and storms will continue through Monday, with expected rainfall amounts near .25". Temperatures will break into the 70s around 10 AM, as highs peak near 76° through the afternoon.

Up Next: A wet and active week is ahead, as scattered showers and storms will begin overnight Sunday into Monday and not let up until early Thursday. High temperatures will also stay above average in the mid-70s until later in the week.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong high pressure that has kept us dry Sunday has departed our area to the southeast, opening the door to a rather robust system. This will bring scattered showers and storms into the region. The majority of the action will be towards our north, as the low will begin its crawl towards the Gulf on Monday along the I-20 corridor. The center of the low will be to our northwest, keeping us behind the warm front and allowing for a consistent southerly, onshore flow that will keep piping significant Gulf moisture ashore. The main boundary layer will be passing through Shreveport late Monday into Tuesday. The cold front will finally break through along the I-10 corridor Wednesday, so only expecting between .25 and .5 inches before then as central and northern parts of LA and MS could expect around 12+”. Strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with drier conditions by Friday. The main threats Wednesday and Thursday will be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.