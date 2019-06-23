Showers and Storms Push in Monday Morning

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Spotty showers will continue to taper off and push to our north through the evening, but mostly cloudy skies will stay overhead into Monday morning. Temperatures will bottom out near 78° for our lows, as winds stay light and out of the south. An approaching frontal system will push into our area from the northwest through the morning hours on Monday. This line of showers and storms will be breaking up as it nears the coast, but should stay together enough to bring scattered showers into Southern Louisiana. The front will also be flattening along the coast, which will help to keep showers in the forecast through the afternoon hours as well. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only reaching near 88°.

Up Next: Scattered showers and storms on Monday, but drier conditions set up through the majority of the workweek. Relief from the humidity will linger through the week, as lows and dewpoints stay in the mid-to-low 70s into the weekend.

The Tropics: No tropical cyclone activity is expected during the next 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

A weak cold front will push through and into the Gulf on Monday. This will help to bring high temperatures down a bit on Monday, but will not do much in the form of highs as we proceed into the midweek. The real difference will be the dewpoints and low temperatures. This is a direct result of a more northerly wind behind the front through the majority of the workweek. Another system presses into our area on Friday, increasing rain and storm chances heading into the weekend. These storms will be mainly confined to afternoon hours, as temperatures warm into the low 90s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

