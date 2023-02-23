77°
Shootout reported outside Tigerland convenience store Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shootout outside a Tigerland convenience store Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to reports of people shooting at each other at a convenience store on Alvin Dark Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
Officers say the individuals involved had left the area before they arrived.
No injuries were reported.
