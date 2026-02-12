74°
135 McKinley Elementary School students receive books Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Each second-grade student at McKinley Elementary School went home with a new book Thursday.
The storybooks were donated by WeLoveU Foundation and Amazon. During a program at the campus on Thursday, students were read to by volunteers and then given a book to take home.
Royale Bey, a volunteer for WeLoveU, said their mission is simple.
"The goal of our organization is to share the love of a mother... that true love that only a mother can give," he said.
