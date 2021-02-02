Shooting on North 17th Street injures one person

BATON ROUGE - A north Baton Rouge area shooting left one person injured early Tuesday (Feb. 2) morning, authorities say.

According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred in the 700 block of North 17th Street, before 5 a.m.

The wounded individual was taken to an area hospital with injuries that appeared non-life threatening, police say.

At this time, no further information related to the incident is available.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.



