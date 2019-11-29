Shooting injures one on Booker Street

67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, November 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – A shooting in north Baton Rouge has left one person injured.

Officials say on Friday afternoon a shooting took place on Booker Street, which is just off Scenic Highway, leaving one person with a non-life-threatening leg injury.

The person was brought to the hospital for treatment and officials say there is no motive or suspect information to relay at this time.

As police proceed with their investigation, more information will be provided.

