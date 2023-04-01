Shia LaBeouf arrested in NYC

74°
NEW YORK - Actor Shia LaBeouf faces a misdemeanor assault charge in New York after allegedly getting into a fight with another man outside a museum in Queens.
Police arrested LaBeouf early today after they say he pulled the scarf of the man, scratching his face in the process and also pushed him.
LaBeouf has spent the first few days of Donald Trump's presidency chanting, "He will not divide us," in front of a live camera outside the museum.
