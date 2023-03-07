82°
Sheriff: Woman murdered by live-in boyfriend during domestic dispute
INDEPENDENCE - A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly killing his girlfriend.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Shircreasia Madison was in a fight with her live-in boyfriend, 28-year-old Eric Harrell, when he shot and killed her.
Deputies arrested Harrell and charged him with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident should call (985) 902-2045.
