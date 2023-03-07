82°
Sheriff: Woman murdered by live-in boyfriend during domestic dispute

1 hour 14 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 07 2023 Mar 7, 2023 March 07, 2023 3:32 PM March 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

INDEPENDENCE - A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly killing his girlfriend.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Shircreasia Madison was in a fight with her live-in boyfriend, 28-year-old Eric Harrell, when he shot and killed her. 

Deputies arrested Harrell and charged him with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and felon in possession of a firearm. 

Anyone with information about the incident should call (985) 902-2045. 

