Sheriff warns of scammer posing as parish worker

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials are warning residents about a man going door-to-door pretending to be a government worker.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared photos of the man, seen driving a silver/gray GMC pick-up truck. Another photo taken on the porch of someone's home showed the man carrying a clipboard.

The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the crimes.

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts or identity should contact authorities at (225)382-5200.