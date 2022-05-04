88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff warns of scammer posing as parish worker

46 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, May 04 2022 May 4, 2022 May 04, 2022 1:31 PM May 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Officials are warning residents about a man going door-to-door pretending to be a government worker.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office shared photos of the man, seen driving a silver/gray GMC pick-up truck. Another photo taken on the porch of someone's home showed the man carrying a clipboard.

The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the crimes.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts or identity should contact authorities at (225)382-5200. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days