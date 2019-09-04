Sheriff's office website restored after 'hackers' leave cryptic message

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office website is working again after the department shut down the site early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office's homepage was temporarily pulled down after a disturbing message was discovered. The image was of the Iranian flag and a Guy Fawkes mask.

An EBRSO spokesperson told WBRZ the department's homepage was redirected to another location "by an unknown source for a short time." The department's information technology team removed the "erroneous homepage" as soon as they were notified.

Authorities said the perpetrator "was not able to gain access to the site or any data from the site."

No further details about the incident were provided.