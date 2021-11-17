67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff's office taking applications for children's toy program

2 hours 31 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, November 17 2021 Nov 17, 2021 November 17, 2021 5:14 PM November 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for Christmas in the Park, a children's Christmas toy program.

Sheriff's Office deputies will distribute toys and food to Dec. 7 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Elvin Drive. Local agencies donate gifts to the program, and parents can apply online until Dec. 1.

Children must be younger than 12 to be eligible for a toy, and parents must show either a social security card or report card.

Trending News

Call 225-389-5091 for additional information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days