Sheriff's office taking applications for children's toy program

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for Christmas in the Park, a children's Christmas toy program.

Sheriff's Office deputies will distribute toys and food to Dec. 7 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Elvin Drive. Local agencies donate gifts to the program, and parents can apply online until Dec. 1.

Children must be younger than 12 to be eligible for a toy, and parents must show either a social security card or report card.

Call 225-389-5091 for additional information.