Sheriff's office hosting blood drive for deputy awaiting transplant

3 hours 21 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, February 15 2023 Feb 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 6:33 AM February 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is hosting a blood drive Wednesday for a deputy awaiting a bone marrow transplant. 

The Ochsner Blood Bank is partnering with the sheriff's office to hold the blood drive in honor of Capt. Glynn Scalise. 

The drive is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1258 Northwest Street, the sheriff's office training facility. All donors will receive a blood bank thank-you gift. 

If you plan to donate, eat and drink plenty of water beforehand. Bring a picture ID, such as a driver's license, to the bank when you arrive. You must schedule an appointment prior to arriving. 

Appointments can be scheduled here

